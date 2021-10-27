Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 10,085 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

NYSE:LEN opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

