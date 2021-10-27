Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 55,000 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after buying an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 469.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 879,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 365.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 430,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $8,761,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

