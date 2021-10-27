Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLEO stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

