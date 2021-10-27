Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $780.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

