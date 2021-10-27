Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,928,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 365,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

