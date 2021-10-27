JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

