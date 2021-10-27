Joho Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Joho Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 0.1% of Joho Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.24.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. 3,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,198,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,095 shares of company stock worth $40,178,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

