Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 548.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,677 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $82,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $49,995,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $270.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.