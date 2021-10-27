Joseph R. Martinetto Sells 230 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $19,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

