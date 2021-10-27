JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,622,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 295,528 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.