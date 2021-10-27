JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 81.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

