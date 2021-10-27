JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Perion Network worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 105,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

PERI opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $984.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

