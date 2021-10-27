JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $86.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.37.

NYSE TWTR opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

