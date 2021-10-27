JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.01 and a 12-month high of $208.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

