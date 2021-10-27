JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 106,039 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HA. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 52.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

