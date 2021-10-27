JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,419 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Citi Trends worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,272.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $684.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

