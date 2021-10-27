JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,358 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

RDY opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

