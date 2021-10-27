JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,874,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,753 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,741. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.