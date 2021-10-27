JT Stratford LLC Has $357,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $97.47 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

