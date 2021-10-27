JT Stratford LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

