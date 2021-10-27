JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

