JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $150,197,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

LEN stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

