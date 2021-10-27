JT Stratford LLC Trims Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

