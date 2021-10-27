Julie L. Anderson Purchases 4,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

