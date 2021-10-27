Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48 to $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 468,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,108. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

