Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215 billion to $1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.580 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,108. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.