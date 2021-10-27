Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

KAI stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.46. 25,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

