Keep Network Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Keep Network has a market cap of $385.61 million and approximately $87.87 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00208612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00099006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.