Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 221,464 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 160.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,464 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.60% of Midland States Bancorp worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

