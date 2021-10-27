Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,307 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after acquiring an additional 863,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 364,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,923,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $6,768,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

