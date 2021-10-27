Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 339,486 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 906.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 339,486 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after buying an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

IOVA opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

