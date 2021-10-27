Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of CONE opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

