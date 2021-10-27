Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,122,906 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $499,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 113,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 444,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after buying an additional 451,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 113.73%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

