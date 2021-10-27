KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $71.17 on Monday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $73.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

