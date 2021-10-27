KeyCorp Comments on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

