KeyCorp Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.17.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

