KeyCorp Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

