KeyCorp Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98.
In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $255,000.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
