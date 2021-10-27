Kimball International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $405.32 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,873.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

