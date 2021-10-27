Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $164.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

