Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $113.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Kimberly-Clark traded as low as $125.31 and last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 60208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

