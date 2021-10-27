Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,243.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $87,912.07 and approximately $2,243.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00208415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00099410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

