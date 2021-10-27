Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.36 ($108.66).

Kion Group stock opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.85. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

