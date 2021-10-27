Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.