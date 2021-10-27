KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the lowest is $4.44. KLA reported earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $19.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.05.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.01. KLA has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

