Klimatas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,970.71 and $45.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.