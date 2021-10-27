L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.800-$12.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.80-13.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LHX opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.26. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

