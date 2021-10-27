LABS Group Reaches Market Cap of $20.11 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 12% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $738,951.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,710.14 or 1.00100724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.70 or 0.06797634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.