Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LBAI stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $907.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 48.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

