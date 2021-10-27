Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 2,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $884.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.