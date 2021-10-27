Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $600,905.58 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 27,178 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $216,180.00.

LAZY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $242.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

